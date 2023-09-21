Submit a Tip
Longs community activist on recent shooting: ‘We must come together and work together’

Horry County police were called on Wednesday night to Bombing Range Road in the Longs area where they found two people who had been shot.
Horry County police were called on Wednesday night to Bombing Range Road in the Longs area where they found two people who had been shot.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Neighbors in the Longs community said they are scared after recent shootings in the area.

Horry County police were called just before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Bombing Range Road, just off Highway 90, where they found two people shot.

RELATED COVERAGE | HCPD: 2 injured after shooting in Longs; investigation underway

The two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It’s the second shooting to happen in the Longs area in just a month.

The shooting on Wednesday night is also just down the street from the G-Spot Arcade Bar. It’s where 22-year-old Emanuel Melvin was shot and killed during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. No arrests have been made in that case.

The pastor of Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church, J.R. Matthews, was upset to hear the spotlight was once again put on his community because of violence.

“More horrific things that’s happening in our community, more killings, more tragedies and we want to avoid those things,” Matthews said. “For us to do that, we must come together and work together.

People in Longs have created a committee in an attempt to curb the violence after the deadly New Year’s Day shooting at the G-Spot Arcade Bar.

RELATED COVERAGE:

But Matthews admitted that the committee is having trouble rooting out the real issues behind the crimes.

“We have a good community, great people. But we have some folk in the community that’s not doing the right thing and need to find who they are to try and help them,” Matthews explained.

He added that people also need to do their part and be more comfortable with reporting crime when they see it.

“Because the only way that the community is gonna get better is if we help and try to find out who’s doing these shootings so that we stop them,” Matthews said.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear if any arrests have been made in Wednesday night’s shooting.

Horry County police said it’s an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tipline at 843-915-8477.

