Kittens missing for weeks rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall

Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.(Maui Humane Society)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Three kittens lost during the wildfires in Lahaina have been found safe several weeks later.

According to the Maui Humane Society, the kittens were located Monday night in a burn zone area nearly a month and a half after wildfires destroyed the historic town.

The animal care team said the cats were found unharmed under a collapsed cinderblock wall.

Workers with the Maui Humane Society also located the kittens’ mother.

“This is just one story of four little lives saved out of the hundreds that are currently in our care,” the nonprofit organization shared.

The feline family is now recovering together at the shelter and will be available for adoption at a later date.

“We are grateful to be able to tell stories like these,” the animal care team said.

Authorities have said at least 115 people died in the blaze that swept through Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

