Juvenile shot after argument in Georgetown, police say

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left someone hurt.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Highmarket Street.

The juvenile, whose age has not been released, was shot in the leg after an argument, according to Deputy Chief Nelson Brown.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later released.

Brown said no arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

