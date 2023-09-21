Judge grants bond for alleged Horry County serial restaurant burglar

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Thursday, a judge granted bond for a Myrtle Beach man accused of multiple burglaries across Horry County.

Samuel Smith,52, was arrested on July 19 after he allegedly burglarized multiple different Grand Strand restaurants and bars, including stealing a safe from the Old Bull & Bush Pub and Eatery that contained the ashes of a beloved bartender.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Smith is also accused of attempting to remove a cash deposit from a night depository at the South Atlantic Bank on River Oaks Drive in February.

Smith is charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of financial card transaction theft, one count of financial card transaction fraud and a count of entering a bank with intent to steal.

During Smith’s bond hearing on Thursday, the judge granted bond on all 14 charges, totaling $110,000.

As of Thursday evening, records show Smith is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

At this time no court date has been set.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

