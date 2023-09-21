Submit a Tip
Judge grants bond for alleged Horry County serial restaurant burglar

Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith(Source: JRLDC)
By Allyson Bento
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - On Thursday, a judge granted bond for a Myrtle Beach man accused of multiple burglaries across Horry County.

Samuel Smith,52, was arrested on July 19 after he allegedly burglarized multiple different Grand Strand restaurants and bars, including stealing a safe from the Old Bull & Bush Pub and Eatery that contained the ashes of a beloved bartender.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Smith is also accused of attempting to remove a cash deposit from a night depository at the South Atlantic Bank on River Oaks Drive in February.

Smith is charged with nine counts of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary, two counts of financial card transaction theft, one count of financial card transaction fraud and a count of entering a bank with intent to steal.

During Smith’s bond hearing on Thursday, the judge granted bond on all 14 charges, totaling $110,000.

As of Thursday evening, records show Smith is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

At this time no court date has been set.

