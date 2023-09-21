Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County man facing stolen vehicle charge for the 2nd time in months

Anthony Gamble is charged with possession, concealing, selling or disposing of a stolen vehicle...
Anthony Gamble is charged with possession, concealing, selling or disposing of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more.(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 30-year-old man is once again on the wrong side of the law, facing a stolen vehicle charge for the second time this year.

Anthony Gamble is charged with possession, concealing, selling or disposing of a stolen vehicle valued at $5,000 or more.

Gamble also faces the exact same charge in connection to an April incident, where he is accused of leading officers from multiple agencies on a chase in a stolen car.

RELATED: Myrtle Beach man out on bond for attempted murder leads officers on chase in stolen car, documents show

In this most recent arrest, a Horry County police officer was called out at 10:30 p.m. on Monday to a Circle K on S. Highway 17 Bussiness.

Police talked with the victim, who claimed they went into the gas station, and when they came back out, the car was gone. The victim said he left the car running.

While still talking with the victim, the officer was told the car, a 2017 Chevy Malibu, was seen in front of the Lakewood Campground.

Gamble was found at the campground with the vehicle’s key fob and license plate screws in his pocket, according to an incident report. He was detained and later charged.

He is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Court records show his charges in connection to the April incident are still pending.

Gamble also still has charges pending for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and vehicle theft in Marion County.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash
Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of...
Solicitor’s letter names North Myrtle Beach business owner in deadly Longs shooting investigation
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty

Latest News

Shelby William Barr III
Warrants: Man rammed into patrol car, tried to run over Darlington County deputies in chase
Police were called out around 11:15 p.m. to 2525 Highmarket St.
Teen shot after argument in Georgetown; police searching for suspect
Za’Yan Tykwon Murchison is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of...
Police: Florence man shot into car after argument over social media post
Off and on showers will continue Friday night and into early Saturday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Coastal low pressure to bring increasing showers, gusty winds and dangerous boating