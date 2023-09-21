FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia set to sideswipe the area Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Developing Tropical Storm Ophelia will gain strength through Friday and become a fairly strong tropical storm before making landfall near the Outer Banks of North Carolina Saturday morning.

At 5:00 PM, the developing storm was located near latitude 29.2 North, longitude 75.9 West or about 350 miles southeast of Charleston.

The system is moving toward the north near 7 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Friday. A north-northwestward to northward motion is forecast by late Friday, and that motion should continue into the weekend.

The latest track for the developing tropical storm indicates landfall on the eastern NC coast early Saturday. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina within the warning area Friday night and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm while it approaches the coast of North Carolina. Regardless of whether it becomes a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

RAINFALL

The system is forecast to produce 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, with localized amounts of 7 inches, across eastern North Carolina into southeast Virginia Friday into Saturday. Across remaining portions of the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are forecast from late Friday into Sunday. This rainfall may produce isolated urban and small stream flooding impacts.

The heaviest rain from Ophelia will miss most of the area. However, periods of rain and occasional downpours will be likely. The most significant rain likely starts after midday on Friday and continues into Friday night and very early Saturday morning.

Rain will pick up as we head throughout the middle of the morning on Friday. (WMBF)

While some occasionally heavier downpours will be possible, the rain will not be heavy enough or widespread enough to cause flooding concerns.

Off and on showers will continue Friday night and into early Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Based on the latest data, the heaviest rain will be across eastern North Carolina where to 4 to 6 inches of rain will be likely. Locally, rainfall totals of up to 1 to 2 inches will be possible near the beaches with amounts likely an inch or less well inland.

GUSTY WINDS

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area in North Carolina on Friday, and spread northward Friday night and Saturday.

While the worst of Ophelia will impact eastern North Carolina, the storm will be large enough to side swipe our area with gusty winds from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Winds will start to turn gusty on Friday and will likely peak Friday evening and Friday night when gusts of 30 to 40 will be possible. A few isolated gusts of 40-50 mph cannot be ruled out especially if the storm tracks a little closer to the coast.

Winds will start to turn gusty on Friday and will likely peak Friday evening and Friday night when gusts of 30 to 40 will be possible. A few isolated gusts of 40-50 mph cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

STORM SURGE AND TORNADOES

Thankfully the track of Ophelia will keep any tornado potential well off shore over the Atlantic and confined to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The track of the storm off shore will keep any tornado potential confined to the Outer Banks of North Carolina and out over the open Atlantic. (WMBF)

The track will also prevent the local area from seeing any storm surge. Winds will be off shore through the duration of the storm. A storm surge up to 4 feet is possible along the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The off shore track of the storm will maintain off shore winds across our area resulting in no storm surge. Up to a 4 foot storm surge is possible along the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.