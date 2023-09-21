FIRST ALERT: Forecast track released for soon to be Ophelia, tropical storm watches & warnings issued

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We now have what will become Ophelia off the southeast coast.

At 11 AM, Soon To Be Ophelia was centered near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 75.9 West. The system is moving toward the north near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through early Friday. A north-northwestward to northward motion is forecast by late Friday and continue into the weekend.

Ophelia is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday, bringing Tropical Storm conditions to the coast. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of the storm is expected to approach the coast of North Carolina within the warning area Friday night and early Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm as it approaches the coast of North Carolina. Regardless of whether the system become a tropical storm, the system is expected to bring tropical-storm conditions to portions of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast.

Ophelia is forecast to become a tropical storm by Friday, bringing Tropical Storm conditions to the coast. (WMBF)

Tropical Storm Watches are out for coastal areas all across South Carolina. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Warnings are out for the entire North Carolina coast. Here along the Grand Strand, strong winds will cause dangerous boating conditions through Saturday morning. Northeast winds are expected with 35-45 mph gusts. Isolated higher gusts cannot be ruled out.

Coastal areas are under a tropical storm watch ahead of Ophelia. (WMBF)

OUR FORECAST

Even with a name, our forecast remains the same. Rain and clouds will continue into the early afternoon today before a break from the activity. As we head into the evening hours, we should get plenty of dry time before clouds and rain ramp up Friday ahead of Ophelia.

Rain will pick up as we head throughout the middle of the morning on Friday. (WMBF)

Our in-house model has been fairly consistent in the positioning of Ophelia and likes the idea of showers and storms moving into the area by the middle of the morning Friday. Bands of rain and gusty winds only pick up as we head throughout the day.

Off and on showers will continue Friday night and into early Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Based on the latest data, the heaviest rain will be across eastern North Carolina. Locally, showers will be likely Friday, Friday night and into early Saturday.

Flooding rain is not expected as amounts will most likely be one to two inches.

Our forecast turns gloomy as we head into the end of the week and into the overnight hours Friday night. (WMBF)

Winds will start to turn gusty on Friday and will likely peak Friday evening and Friday night when gusts of 30 to 40 will be possible. A few isolated gusts of 40-50 mph cannot be ruled out. The strongest winds will remain just off shore creating very hazardous conditions for boaters.

Winds will start to turn gusty on Friday and will likely peak Friday evening and Friday night when gusts of 30 to 40 will be possible. A few isolated gusts of 40-50 mph cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

Conditions will start to improve by late Saturday with Sunday’s forecast now rain-free with increasing sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Showers will develop by Friday and continue off and on through Friday night before ending on Saturday. Gusty winds will develop Friday and Friday night. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.