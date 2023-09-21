Diver may have uncovered a ‘key’ piece of Conway history

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff’s Office called it a “unique find;” it’s a set of keys that once played a pivotal role in Conway.

Recently, a diver found the set of keys at the bottom of the Waccamaw River.

“Historically, the river was used as a dump, a place to get rid of anything and everything,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “There’s no telling why or how the keys ended up at the bottom of the Waccamaw...”

The diver went on to research the keys and made an interesting discovery. The diver believes the keys once belonged to the old Conway jail.

Greg Myers, from Horry County-based company Myers Marine Construction, gave the keys to Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson.

The sheriff’s office said Myers thought it was fitting to return them to the man in charge.

Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office (Horry County Sheriff's Office)

