Deputies arrest man accused of stealing multiple vehicles in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County investigators made an arrest in a string of suspected break-ins and vehicle thefts.

Deputies arrested Eric Stokes on Tuesday following an investigation. He faces several charges including three counts of grand larceny and second-degree burglary.

Warants show that on Sept. 7, he broke into a home on Fox Hill Court in the Hartsville area, where he stole a motorcycle and other items, such as a chainsaw.

Then a week later on Sept. 14, authorities said Stokes broke into a used car dealership on North 5th Street in the Hartsville area and stole a 2015 Chrysler 200 and a 2004 Chevrolet truck.

According to the warrants, Stokes also drove the stolen truck through a fence at the used car dealership.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, he’s still at the W. Glenn Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.

