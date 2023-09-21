Coroner: Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating after skeletal remains were found Thursday near Darlington.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the remains were found in a wooded area.

Hardee said any other questions about the case should be directed to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

WMBF News reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released later.

According to Hardee, the sheriff’s office, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are processing the area and investigating to “make a determination as to who this person may be.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

