Community appearance board gives green light to Myrtle Beach performing arts theatre project

By Julia Richardson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board approved a building permit application for a performing arts theater, which will be located on Main Street.

“It’s Going to Be an Exciting Project, very exciting,” said Jay Hood, Myrtle Beach Director of Capital Projects.

This is a project that’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been talking about a theater for almost two dozen years in different locations around the city,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

Developers will combine three historic buildings on Main Street to build the theater, which will serve a number of purposes for the city.

“It saves those historic buildings, one of which is an old movie theater, it brings arts into our Arts and Innovation District downtown, it gives us a performing arts space, albeit small, that we really don’t have in the downtown area,” said Kruea.

The architects hope to keep the theater’s historic feel.

“There are historical aspects to the project,” said Troy Roehm, architect at LS3P. “We’re trying to hold true to the old front facade as much as we can.”

Now that the Community Appearance Board has approved the building permit application, developers will move to the actual building permit process, which they say could take some time. But, they are excited.

“It will just be a great ability to bring people back to the same spot where the Broadway theater once was,” said Roehm.

