Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

The building where the Parkland school massacre occurred is set to be demolished next summer

FILE - The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen,...
FILE - The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., is seen, Oct. 20, 2021. The school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre is set to be demolished next summer, officials announced Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building, which has remained closed and locked behind a fence since the shooting, is scheduled to take place immediately following the conclusion of the school year. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida school building where 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot in a 2018 massacre will be demolished next summer, officials announced Thursday.

The demolition of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s 1200 building, which has remained closed and locked behind a fence since the Parkland shooting, is scheduled to take place immediately after the end of the school year, Broward County Public Schools said in a statement.

“We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else,” it said. “In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations.”

Classes have long-since resumed at the Stoneman Douglas campus while the building with bullet-riddled and blood-splattered walls remained. Members of the community have been calling for its demolition for years, but prosecutors said they needed to preserve it as evidence for the murder trial of the shooter.

On Feb. 14, 2018, former student Nikolas Cruz went with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to the campus, where he killed the 17 people and wounded 17 others. He pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Coleman
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times
The latest track for the developing tropical storm indicates landfall on the eastern NC coast...
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be Ophelia set to sideswipe the area Friday night
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash
Christopher King
North Myrtle Beach police sergeant arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty

Latest News

Community Appearance Board gives green light to performing arts theatre project
Police: Argument over social media post led to Florence shooting; 2 arrested
Store owners sue Aynor after town halts Tesla charger station deal
Family files wrongful death lawsuit after son allegedly overdosed at Darlington care facility
Judge grants bond for alleged Horry County serial restaurant burglar