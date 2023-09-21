HCPD: 2 injured after shooting in Longs; investigation underway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating Wednesday night after a shooting injured two people in Horry County.

Horry County Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. on Bombing Range Road in Longs.

The condition of the two injured is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the tipline at 843-915-8477.

