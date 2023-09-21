Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HCPD: 2 injured after shooting in Longs; investigation underway

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating Wednesday night after a shooting injured two people in Horry County.

Horry County Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:48 p.m. on Bombing Range Road in Longs.

The condition of the two injured is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the tipline at 843-915-8477.

This is a developing story, stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of...
Solicitor’s letter names North Myrtle Beach business owner in deadly Longs shooting investigation
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Myrtle Beach
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say
The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. Wednesday on I-95 near exit 169.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed, hit by two vehicles in I-95 crash

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
Documents shed light on why Surfside Beach delayed pier’s soft opening
Grand Strand nonprofit finds a new home in Horry County
North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting