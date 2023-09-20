Submit a Tip
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times

Austin Coleman
Austin Coleman(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have named the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run at the Tiger Mart in Little River on Tuesday.

According to reports, 21-year-old Austin Coleman is accused of hitting 20-year-old Rudy Lopez multiple times with an SUV that was reported stolen earlier Tuesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out just before 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to the Tiger Mart at the intersection of Highways 9 and 57 for the reports of a pedestrian intentionally hit by a car.

Coleman hit Lopez three separate times and his actions were caught on store surveillance and witnessed by people at the gas station.

The reports state Coleman took the SUV to a car wash before returning the car to the house where it was reported stolen.

During processing, investigators discovered blood on the undercarriage of the SUV.

Police said Coleman and Lopez did not know each other.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Lopez died by blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coleman is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

