Sheriff’s office: Red Springs man arrested in connection to multiple investigations after brief pursuit

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Red Springs man is in custody after running from deputies to avoid arrest in connection to multiple investigations, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

33-year-old Shamael J. Ellerber was arrested on Sept. 17 when deputies were responding to a drug violation call.

Deputies responded to the call at the Thunder Valley Store on Old Lowery Road. When they approached a vehicle at the scene to speak with the Ellerber, he drove off leading deputies on a short pursuit near Old Lowery Road and Harolds Drive before getting out of the vehicle and running away.

Deputies were shot at by Ellerber while chasing him.

He was eventually located hiding in a hay field.

RCSO requested medical services due to Ellerber’s “physical behaviors.” He was later taken to an area hospital where he received medical treatment and evaluation.

Ellerber is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of resisting a public officer inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, and resisting a public officer.

Two deputies were injured during the investigation causing them to be out of work for an extended period of time.

Ellerber is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $435,000 secured bond.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

