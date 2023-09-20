Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police see increase in traffic law violations in school zones

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - School zones are a place for drivers to slow down to allow students to safely get to school, but sometimes drivers fail to follow the law.

Myrtle Beach Police said they’re seeing several drivers speed through school zones.

A spokesperson for the department said the majority of the issues they’re seeing are at the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Avenue North, an area where they’re now beefing up their patrols.

Officer Ron James Longshore said a starting speeding ticket in Myrtle Beach will cost drivers around $80 and can go up to $400.

Longshore said it’s not just speeding that is an issue in these areas but also drivers who fail to stop at school bus stop signs.

For those drivers who try to pass a stopped school bus, Longshore said a ticket can cost nearly $2,000.

This school year has already seen at least one person who tried to drive by a school bus as kids were getting on and off.

“Everybody here knows what time school is because they’re dropping their kids off,” Officer Longshore said. “It’s not just the drivers that are commuting back and forth from work. It’s also the drivers that have kids in their cars that are in a hurry to get there that are also an issue.”

Officers said they’re now evaluating traffic patterns in different school zones to determine how to best address the issue.

