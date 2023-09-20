Loris municipal elections could soon be handled by Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is one step closer to taking over elections responsibilities from the City of Loris.

During a short County Council meeting Tuesday evening, ordinance 116-2023 which states “accepting the transfer of authority from the City of Loris to the Horry County Election Commission for conducting the city’s municipal elections,” cleared the first reading under the consent agenda.

In May, Loris City Council voted to give Horry County control of its elections. At that time, City Administrator Clay Young said the change gave the county more information to help handle the elections.

If the ordinance passes two additional votes, the County Election Commission would handle everything from running the polls, counting results, and handling runoffs or appeals.

Loris would only collect any fees associated with a candidate’s filing for a position.

There is some cost to the city for the transfer, which amounts to a few thousand dollars. There however would not be any millage rate increase for residents.

The county council will meet again on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. The vote on accepting the transfer is expected to be on that agenda.

