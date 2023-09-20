Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Loris municipal elections could soon be handled by Horry County

Loris municipal elections one step closer to being handled by the County
Loris municipal elections one step closer to being handled by the County(WMBF NEWS)
By Eric Richards
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is one step closer to taking over elections responsibilities from the City of Loris.

During a short County Council meeting Tuesday evening, ordinance 116-2023 which states “accepting the transfer of authority from the City of Loris to the Horry County Election Commission for conducting the city’s municipal elections,” cleared the first reading under the consent agenda.

In May, Loris City Council voted to give Horry County control of its elections. At that time, City Administrator Clay Young said the change gave the county more information to help handle the elections.

If the ordinance passes two additional votes, the County Election Commission would handle everything from running the polls, counting results, and handling runoffs or appeals.

Loris would only collect any fees associated with a candidate’s filing for a position.

There is some cost to the city for the transfer, which amounts to a few thousand dollars. There however would not be any millage rate increase for residents.

The county council will meet again on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. The vote on accepting the transfer is expected to be on that agenda.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited

Latest News

Police: Florence man, 2 minors arrested in drive-by shooting over music video
Coroner’s office IDs man killed in fiery Conway area crash
Myrtle Beach police cracking down on speeding in school zones
Solicitor asks SLED to join investigation into deadly Longs area shooting
Myrtle Beach removes over 30 beaver dams in past year to avoid flooding