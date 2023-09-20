Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lekker Eats in Myrtle Beach has a new location with more to offer

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for healthy eats, but don’t want to sacrifice flavor, add Lekker Eats to your list!

What started as a grab and go concept is now a full-on restaurant in a brand-new location. While you can still get the grab and go with items you know and love in their market. Now, you can dine in for “brekkie” and lunch as well.

Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

