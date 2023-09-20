Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois

FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 31, 2015.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs at its Illinois location coming in October.

According to a media release obtained by KWQC, John Deere has informed members of the workforce at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline that approximately 225 production employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16.

The media release stated that employees were told of the layoffs by factory leadership in meetings held Wednesday at the factory.

Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility, the media release said.

The media release continued to say that John Deere Harvester Works currently has about 2,300 total employees with about 1,975 of them working in production and maintenance jobs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of...
Solicitor’s letter names North Myrtle Beach business owner in deadly Longs shooting investigation
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Myrtle Beach
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say
Coroner’s office IDs inmate found unresponsive in J. Reuben Long Detention Center cell

Latest News

Documents shed light on why Surfside Beach delayed pier’s soft opening
North Myrtle Beach police officer arrested for DUI, placed on administrative duty
New pictures obtained show moments before, after deadly Longs shooting
Former HCS school bus driver accused of driving with child’s arm stuck in door
Warrants: Suspect in deadly Little River hit-and-run accused of intentionally hitting victim 3 times