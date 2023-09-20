I-95 crash leads to standstill traffic near Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a Wednesday crash that is impacting traffic.

The crash happened at 3:56 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95 near exit 169.

SCDOT says they are “unknown lanes closed.” Our traffic partner, Waze, is reporting a standstill traffic jam.

Details of the crash have not been released.

Earlier in the morning, Florence County Emergency Management issued the following statement on their Facebook page:

To all those traveling on Interstate 95:

Due to a motor vehicle collision, the South bound lanes are shut down beginning at the 167 mile marker. Please use an alternate route and allow extra time for travel due to this incident.

