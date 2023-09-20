Submit a Tip
Former HCS school bus driver accused of driving with child’s arm stuck in door

Thomas Interlandi(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Horry County Schools bus driver was recently arrested and accused of driving while a child’s arm was stuck in the bus’s door, according to documents obtained by WMBF News.

Jail records show 68-year-old Thomas Interlandi was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sept. 13 and charged with one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

An arrest warrant states the incident happened Aug. 25 in the area of March Road in Conway, where Interlandi “clearly observed the victim’s arm closed in the door” before driving the bus in reverse to a previous stop. The incident was also caught on video.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department were told about the incident the following day. A person listed as a complainant told police that the child was about to get off the bus when they noticed a dog and retreated back inside. That’s when Interlandi is accused of closing the door with the child’s arm stuck in it.

Police were also told the child had bruising after the incident, but didn’t have any visible injury the following day.

HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier confirmed to WMBF News that Interlandi’s employment with the district ended on Aug. 29, but it’s unclear whether he was terminated or if he resigned.

Interlandi was released on a $10,000 bond a day after his arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

