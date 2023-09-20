FIRST ALERT: Comfortable weather continues, wind and rain arrive Friday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the forecast is calm and comfortable today, we’re keeping an eye on a developing low pressure that will bring rain chances to the area starting on Friday.

TODAY

It’s another cool morning as you step out the door. We’re sitting in the middle and upper 50s inland with the lower 60s on the beaches.

It's hard to complain with today! What a beautiful day. (WMBF)

Sunshine and temperatures climbing into the lower 80s will make for a fantastic forecast today. It’s another great day to get outside and enjoy the low humidity.

TOMORROW

Sunshine will continue on Thursday with higher level clouds starting to work into the area ahead of a developing low pressure system for the end of the week. Partly cloudy skies will continue with lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Once again, while a few more clouds will be around later in the day Thursday, we will remain dry. Rain chances return to the forecast starting on Friday.

LATE WEEK LOW PRESSURE

The forecast from late Friday into the weekend remains very complicated as an area of low pressure develops off shore. The strength and movement of the low pressure area will have impacts on the weather here at home through the weekend.

Right now, it’s still likely that that low pressure develops late Thursday and continues to grow stronger by Friday and Saturday.

The heaviest rain should be just to our northeast. Regardless, we will pick up on wind and rain to end the week and head into the weekend. (WMBF)

With water temperatures off the coast being above 80°, there’s a slight chance the low pressure area could begin to take on some tropical characteristics. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has the risk of any tropical development at just 30%. Thankfully, there is no data that suggests this would become a powerful or disruptive tropical system.

Rain and wind will arrive Friday evening and into Saturday. The overnight hours Friday and into Saturday will be windy and wet. (WMBF)

Several models have the low pressure area near the region on Saturday, while others keep it off shore with minimal rain. Based on the latest data, the heaviest rain will be across eastern North Carolina. Locally, showers will be likely Friday afternoon and into the evening hours through Saturday with gusty winds at times. No flooding rain or damaging winds are expected. The latest model data actually gets the low out of here quicker, keeping Sunday a little bit more dry.

The GFS continues to speed this system through here this weekend. Regardless, both outcomes have the worst of the rain Saturday morning before ending later in the day on Saturday. (WMBF)

The forecast for the weekend will likely feature some more changes until a more clear-cut answer on this system develops. We will continue to get our first look at high resolution data today. As that comes in, we will be sure to keep you updated on any changes to the forecast.

