Federal investment to help with construction of new HGTC training facility

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry-Georgetown Technical College says they are getting millions from the federal government to support the marine tech workforce.

The $8 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce will go toward the college’s new training facility. The facility will sit on the Georgetown campus and eventually house the school’s boat-building program and its outboard marine technology program.

HGTC said the $8 million investment, matched with $4.7 million in local funds, is expected to “create over 470 jobs and generate $75 million in private investment.”

“The initiative aligns with the Biden Administration’s focus on local job creation and workforce development,” HGTC stated in a Facebook post. “The project was facilitated by the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments and is funded under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, to aid disaster-affected areas.”

The facility will be 25,000 square feet and will take about two years to build, WMBF News was told back in May.

