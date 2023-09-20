Documents shed light on why Surfside Beach delayed pier’s soft opening

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When a civil engineering company toured the Surfside Beach Pier in August, they reported multiple outstanding items and said the pier still had a “significant amount of work remaining.”

Documents show Collins Engineers was asked to inspect the pier by Consensus Construction, the contractor for the pier project.

On Aug. 24, both companies, along with the Surfside Beach Certified Building Officer and Fire Marshal, took part in a site walk.

In the Collins Engineers report, the company said they spent four hours on-site and “it became apparent that the progress was not yet to the level of substantial completion.”

Some of the key outstanding items the report mentions are various items not matching the requirements of construction documents, railings installed without approval or review and uneven walking surfaces throughout monumental stair and stair tower A and C. Some areas still needed guard rails and handrails, according to the report.

According to the report, there were also multiple cracks seen on the ADA ramp walking surface and an HVAC drain on the second story of the building that “appears to be installed incorrectly.”

It is unclear since this report, how many items and code compliances have been finished or fixed.

Collins Engineers said after talking with officials, they thought it best to give Consensus Construction’s design team the field report to “have all issues addressed as quickly as possible.”

The company said all key areas must be corrected or completed before a substantial completion inspection.

After the site walk, the town pushed back the pier’s soft opening date and a dedication ceremony. The soft opening date was originally set for Oct. 12, and the dedication was scheduled for Thursday.

After announcing the delay, Town Administrator Gerry Vincent told WMBF News, “there is supply and demand of handrails that need to be delivered to the site.”

The pier was originally destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

A new soft opening date has not yet been announced.

