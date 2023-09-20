Submit a Tip
Deputies: Bennettsville man wanted on drug charges caught with drugs during arrest

George Trevor Lowery, 37, was wanted on two arrest warrants, both for 2nd offense distribution...
George Trevor Lowery, 37, was wanted on two arrest warrants, both for 2nd offense distribution of methamphetamine.(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARLBORO, SC (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after a months-long drug investigation.

George Trevor Lowery, 37, was wanted on two arrest warrants, both for 2nd offense distribution of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they found Lowery Monday in the area of State Street.

As authorities arrested Lowery, they found just over 3 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he told them, “I forgot that was in my pants.”

The warrants were originally issued after Lowery was accused of selling methamphetamine to undercover operatives working for the sheriff’s office.

Lowery was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he received a $70,000 surety bond on his charges. Earlier this year, Lowery was released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections for drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about the illegal sales of drugs in the area, please call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605. You can remain anonymous.

