Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Couple seeking change at ‘deadly’ intersection in Andrews

A “deadly” intersection in Andrews has left people asking for change, including a couple who were involved in a dangerous crash, leaving them with injuries.
By Emily Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - A “deadly” intersection in Andrews has left people asking for change, including a couple who were involved in a dangerous crash, leaving them with lasting injuries.

The intersection at Martin Luther King Drive and Highway 41 Bypass in Andrews is a four-way stop, but with no signage ahead of the intersection to warn drivers, many say it’s unsafe.

Wardell and Debra Shackleford were leaving a nearby laundromat on May 4, 2020, when the next thing they remember is ending up in the woods.

“I pulled up, and in less than three seconds, bam! I didn’t know what hit us,” Wardell says.

They say a car ran the stop sign hitting the couple’s car and leaving them both in the hospital.

Since the accident, Wardell has faced serious back and shoulder problems as well as the crash leaving them with a large financial burden.

“I still haven’t recovered. My back still hurts me, and I can’t even lift the shoulder,” he says. “It really hurts me to this day.”

The Shacklefords along with local leader Everett Carolina have asked Georgetown County and Andrews government to add a traffic light to the busy intersection with hopes of saving more accidents from happening in the future.

“I think by now with the amount of people that have been hurt there, there should be a light up,” Wardell adds. “It’s been needing a light; I mean is a light that expensive? They put lights in other places; is Andrews too small or what?”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they reviewed the location over the summer and recommended some additional signage and pavement marking improvements.

They say the changes will be implemented within the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot
Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of...
Solicitor’s letter names North Myrtle Beach business owner in deadly Longs shooting investigation
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Myrtle Beach
1 hospitalized due to possible shark bite in Myrtle Beach, police say
Coroner’s office IDs inmate found unresponsive in J. Reuben Long Detention Center cell

Latest News

The crash happened at 3:56 a.m. on the southbound side of I-95 near exit 169.
I-95 crash leads to standstill traffic near Florence
It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Highway 15.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Marlboro County crash
We say hello to the wind and rain for the weekend forecast.
FIRST ALERT: Comfortable weather continues, wind and rain arrive Friday afternoon
Loris municipal elections one step closer to being handled by the County
Loris municipal elections could soon be handled by Horry County
The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving...
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot