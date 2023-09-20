Submit a Tip
Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash in Little River convenience parking lot

By WMBF News Staff and Ashley Listrom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the 20-year-old victim who died after being hit by a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot in Little River.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said the victim was Rudy Lopez, of North Myrtle Beach. Lopez died by blunt force trauma according to Fowler.

Police also confirmed an arrest has been made in a deadly crash in the Little River area.

Police said the name won’t be released at this time since warrants have not been served yet, but a spokesperson for the department said charges are anticipated and there is no risk to the community.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out just before 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to a gas station at the intersection of Highways 9 and 57.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said that a person was hit and killed in the gas station parking lot.

Several witnesses told WMBF News that a man went into the Tiger Mart and made a purchase, and when he was walking back to his van another driver hit him.

Tony Duke, the manager of the Tiger Mart, said he has worked at the store for over a decade and he said he was shocked when he saw what unfolded in his parking lot.

“The man purchased his product, walked out the door and a car came speeding around the corner and clipped him and went back around again and came back and got him again,” Duke explained

Horace Alston IV said he always stops at the gas station before work. He said seeing the crash gave him a new outlook on life.

“It definitely makes you feel an appreciation for life. Who would have ever thought that they would come to work, get their beverages, get their ice and get ready to do their daily job and somebody, what I think, hits you with their car,” Alston said.

This is a developing story. We will bring you new information on this case as updates come into our newsroom.

