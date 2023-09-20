Submit a Tip
Conway man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man will spend time in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old Martine Garcia was sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in prison with an additional four years of court-ordered supervision. Garcia pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors said law enforcement performed a search warrant for a home in Conway in July 2022 where Garcia previously sold meth. Garcia and another suspect, Ulisses Jair Perez Guillen, were both found in the home where authorities found nearly 450 grams of meth and 700 grams of cocaine.

Law enforcement also found over four kilograms of cocaine and a handgun inside a vehicle Perez Guillen drove to the home.

Perez Guillen, of Fort Word Texas, was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The Horry County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

