1 killed, 1 hurt in Marlboro County crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another hurt after a Tuesday afternoon crash near Bennettsville.

It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Highway 15.

A 2018 Chevy box truck was going south on the highway, and a 2016 Chevy SUV was going north. The Chevys collided in the northbound lane, causing the box truck to overturn, according to LCpl. William Bennett.

The driver of the box truck died, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, Bennett said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

