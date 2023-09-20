1 injured after shooting in Marion Co., sheriff’s office confirms

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting Tuesday night left one person injured.

Deputies were called to a home on Buck Trail Road just after 7 p.m. when they arrived they found one person suffering gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8399.

