Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Youth football coach suddenly dies after suffering medical emergency during game

Pulaski Co. football community mourns sudden passing of one of their own
By Grason Passmore and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 34-year-old youth football coach in Kentucky died after suffering a medical emergency during a round of games over the weekend.

Family and friends said their goodbyes to the beloved coach Monday night.

Michael Kean’s love for coaching fell just behind his love for his wife, their four children and his faith.

“While coaching his son’s Peewee football game Saturday, he collapsed on the field,” a GoFundMe created by Kristyn Russell said. “He ended up suffering a massive heart attack.”

Cara Spears and Laura Wesley’s husbands coached with Kean for years. They joined the dozens grieving the loss of ‘Coach Michael’ Monday night.

“My husband said there was not another coach who could motivate, encourage and inspire kids like Coach Michael could,” Spears said.

Those who knew him said Kean had the unique ability to bring out the best in every kid he worked with. They said that skill carried over to every neighbor, friend and loved one of his, as well.

“We’ll never fill the void Coach Michael has left. We’ll have to teach our boys how to go on and strive to do what Coach Michael would want,” Spears said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Eric Deery Jr.
Documents: Woman held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at John F. Kennedy International...
Biden exhorts world leaders at the UN to stand up to Russia, warns not to let Ukraine ‘be carved up’
State police say thousands of minks were released from a central Pennsylvania fur farm by one...
Police: Thousands of minks released after holes cut in Pennsylvania fur farm fence
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7
CCU plans to open its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway.
CCU to open second ‘Teal Nation’ retail store in downtown Conway
Barges float in the Mississippi River as a portion of the riverbed is exposed, Friday, Sept....
Low Mississippi River limits barges just as farmers want to move their crops downriver