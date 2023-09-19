Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Williamsburg County road closed for ‘unknown period’ for jet debris recovery

In a multi-agency search, the field was found Monday afternoon, a day after the stealth fighter...
In a multi-agency search, the field was found Monday afternoon, a day after the stealth fighter jet went missing.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Deputies in Williamsburg County are asking the public to avoid the area where a debris field of parts of a missing F-35 military jet was found.

In a multi-agency search, the field was found Monday afternoon, a day after the stealth fighter jet went missing. Joint Base Charleston said on Sunday the military jet disappeared after the pilot had to eject after a “mishap.” The pilot was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

RELATED: Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement

The plane’s wreckage was found in a wooded area off Old Georgetown Road/S-45-39, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. There were no injuries when the plane crashed, deputies said.

The U.S. Marine Corps is working on the recovery process. The sheriff’s office called the debris field “extensive.”

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Department of Transportation was asked to provide lane closure signs for roughly a mile closure of Old Georgetown Road/S-45-39. The road will be closed for “an unknown period,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office announced the following detour routes:

Detour Routes:

Vehicular traffic traveling north on Old Georgetown Road/S-45-39 should:

  • Turn right onto Midway Road/S-45-84.
  • Left onto Baptist Road/S-45-85.
  • Left onto Bartells Road/S-45-118.
  • Right onto Old Georgetown Road/S-45-39.

Vehicular traffic traveling south on Old Georgetown Road/S-45-39 should:

  • Turn left onto Bartells Road/S-45-118.
  • Turn right onto Baptist Road/S-45-85.
  • Turn right onto Midway Road/S-45-84.
  • Turn left onto Old Georgetown Road/S-45-39.

Public Affairs Specialist Jeremy Huggins told our sister station, Live 5 News in Charleston, that the incident involved a Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort F-35B Lighting II jet from Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office called the F-35 program the Department of Defense’s “most expensive weapon system program.”

The estimated cost for the program is nearly $1.7 trillion for the aircraft and systems.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Eric Deery Jr.
Documents: Woman held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:18 a.m. to a business at the intersection of...
Coroner’s office responds to Little River crash involving pedestrian
CCU plans to open its second Teal Nation store in downtown Conway.
CCU to open second ‘Teal Nation’ retail store in downtown Conway
K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.
Community mourns loss of Duncan K-9 Kaos
Eric Deery Jr.
Myrtle Beach robbery suspect tied to drive-by shooting in Conway, documents show