Solicitor’s letter names North Myrtle Beach business owner in deadly Longs shooting investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State agents have been requested to help investigate a deadly shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old man.

In a letter sent to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office on Friday, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the Horry County Police Department asked the State Law Enforcement Division to help in its investigation into the shooting at Camp Swamp Road and Highway 9.

Richardson said it will be a joint investigation to determine whether or not a crime was committed.

The letter states that there was a shooting on Saturday, Sept. 9 between Weldon Boyd, who is the owner of Buoys on the Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, and Scott Spivey.

The coroner’s office said Spivey died in the shooting.

An incident report shows that officers spoke with the driver of a white Dodge truck at the scene. The name of the driver is redacted from the incident report. The man claimed that Spivey, who had been driving the black truck at the scene, jumped out of the truck and started shooting.

The man told police he fired back.

The incident report states that police found Spivey dead with a handgun “just under his hand.”

In Richardson’s letter to the AG’s office, he reveals that one of the reasons that Horry County police requested SLED’s help is because Boyd posted on Facebook where he thanked the Horry County Police Department and solicitor’s office in the case.

“Before and after that post, I have received several calls from community leaders with questions about the case,” the letter states. “Rumors have slipped in to fill the gaps as the investigation has carried on the past few days.”

Statement from Buoys' owner, Weldon

Richardson is requesting that the AG’s office consider reviewing the joint investigation done by HCPD and SLED to determine if charges should be filed in the case.

So far, no arrests or charges have been filed.

Boyd’s attorney, Ken Moss, released this statement to WMBF News about the investigation:

“False narratives are harmful to the Boyd family and the Spivey family. They are getting in the way of law enforcement’s investigation on these events. Anyone having credible information about these events should contact law enforcement. We have reason to believe that there are city officials in North Myrtle Beach contributing to the false narratives.”

