Solicitor asks SLED to join investigation into deadly Longs area shooting

Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of Highway 9 and Camp Swamp Road.(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State agents have been requested to help investigate a deadly shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old man.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he asked the State Law Enforcement Division to join the investigation into the shooting at the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and Highway 9.

Richardson said it will be a joint investigation between SLED and the Horry County Police Department. He added that once the investigation is finished they will report to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Scott Spivey from Tabor City was shot and killed Saturday, Sept. 8 at the intersection.

An incident report shows that officers spoke with the driver of a white Dodge truck at the scene. The man claimed that Spivey, who had been driving the black truck at the scene, jumped out of the truck and started shooting.

The man told police he fired back.

The incident report states that police found Spivey dead with a handgun “just under his hand.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

