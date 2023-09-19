Submit a Tip
Sheriff confirms death investigation underway near St. Pauls

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Robeson County.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, homicide, criminal investigations and crimes scene detectives were called Tuesday afternoon to the area of Barrister Court just outside of St. Pauls.

No further details were provided about the death investigation and if any arrests have been made.

Wilkins said more information will be provided later.

Check back with wmbfnews.com for updates.

