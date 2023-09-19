Submit a Tip
Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video

Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing charges in a drive-by shooting that police say happened because of “things said in a music video.”

Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.

The Florence Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting on Aug. 22 in the 400 block of East Pine Street.

Hines drove “two co-defendants” to the area to shoot at a home, according to police spokesperson Capt. Mike Brandt. The co-defendants are not in custody, Brandt said.

No one was injured in the shooting. Brandt said the investigation is ongoing.

Hines is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

