Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A man is facing charges in a drive-by shooting that police say happened because of “things said in a music video.”

Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.

The Florence Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting on Aug. 22 in the 400 block of East Pine Street.

Hines drove “two co-defendants” to the area to shoot at a home, according to police spokesperson Capt. Mike Brandt. The co-defendants are not in custody, Brandt said.

No one was injured in the shooting. Brandt said the investigation is ongoing.

Hines is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

