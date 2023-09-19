Submit a Tip
Police: Florence man, 2 minors arrested in drive-by shooting over music video

A man is facing charges in a drive-by shooting that police say happened because of “things said in a music video.”
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man and two minors are facing charges in a drive-by shooting that police say happened because of “things said in a music video.”

Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder and was taken into custody on Sept. 18 by police. On Tuesday, the Florence Police Department provided an update on the investigation and confirmed two minors were also arrested and face the same charges.

The Florence Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting on Aug. 22 in the 400 block of East Pine Street.

Hines drove the two minors to the area to shoot at a home, according to police spokesperson Capt. Mike Brandt.

No one was injured in the shooting. Brandt said the investigation is ongoing.

Hines is currently booked in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The two minors were placed in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

