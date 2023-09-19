Submit a Tip
Police confirm arrest made in deadly crash involving pedestrian in Little River

Horry County police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash involving a pedestrian.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police confirmed that an arrest has been made in a deadly crash in the Little River area.

Police said the name won’t be released at this time since warrants have not been served yet, but a spokesperson for the department said charges are anticipated and there is no risk to the community.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out just before 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to a gas station at the intersection of Highways 9 and 57.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said that a person was hit and killed in the gas station parking lot.

Several witnesses told WMBF News that a man went into the Tiger Mart and made a purchase, and when he was walking back to his van another driver hit him.

Horace Alston IV said he always stops at the gas station before work. He said seeing the crash gave him a new outlook on life.

“It definitely makes you feel an appreciation for life. Who would have ever thought that they would come to work, get their beverages, get their ice and get ready to do their daily job and somebody, what I think, hits you with their car,” Alston said.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will bring you new information on this case as updates come into our newsroom.

