Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

N. Myrtle Beach City Council opts to defer proposed Barefoot Lakes project, host another workshop

By Eric Richards
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During Monday’s North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, in front of a chamber packed with residents, a hot topic on the agenda surrounding a housing development proposed project in Barefoot Lakes was deferred again.

“I think we should defer this item and hold another workshop on it,” said Councilman Trey Skidmore.

The proposed development, as it stands now, would bring 84 single-family homes to 70 acres of land off Marsh Glen Drive in the Barefoot community.

“Some of our concerns are the lot sizes, the square footage of the homes, and my primary concern is the access into the community,” said Skidmore.

The project, for the time being, would have a single access point off Marsh Glen Drive near the Highway 31 overpass.

“The only access, you talk about safety, is that access road. If that road gets blocked in an emergency, where do the residents go?” asked Alan Simeon, a longtime resident.

The North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted to recommend disapproval of a project rezoning application during a previous meeting. The Commission came to that conclusion after hearing public input on the topic.

At this point, the council has not set a date for the workshop.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson (Photo: @markwahlberg)
Celebrity spotting: Actor Mark Wahlberg visits Clemson
FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
HCFR: 3 hurt in Highway 501 crash

Latest News

Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
Florence County deputies seize raw weed, around 4 pounds of THC gummies
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Authorities work to shut down infamous 'yellow house' in Myrtle Beach