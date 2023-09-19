N. Myrtle Beach City Council opts to defer proposed Barefoot Lakes project, host another workshop

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - During Monday’s North Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, in front of a chamber packed with residents, a hot topic on the agenda surrounding a housing development proposed project in Barefoot Lakes was deferred again.

“I think we should defer this item and hold another workshop on it,” said Councilman Trey Skidmore.

The proposed development, as it stands now, would bring 84 single-family homes to 70 acres of land off Marsh Glen Drive in the Barefoot community.

“Some of our concerns are the lot sizes, the square footage of the homes, and my primary concern is the access into the community,” said Skidmore.

The project, for the time being, would have a single access point off Marsh Glen Drive near the Highway 31 overpass.

“The only access, you talk about safety, is that access road. If that road gets blocked in an emergency, where do the residents go?” asked Alan Simeon, a longtime resident.

The North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission voted to recommend disapproval of a project rezoning application during a previous meeting. The Commission came to that conclusion after hearing public input on the topic.

At this point, the council has not set a date for the workshop.

