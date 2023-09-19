Myrtle Beach robbery suspect tied to drive-by shooting in Conway, documents show

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint while she was taking out her trash in Myrtle Beach is also a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Conway.

Eric Deery Jr., 21, faces a slew of charges in the Conway case including three counts of attempted murder.

An incident report and warrants obtained by WMBF News show that around 6 p.m. Friday, Conway police officers were called to Pittman Street for reports of shots fired.

An investigation found that Deery fired multiple shots at three people from a moving car.

Warrants state he was later found running from the car that was involved in the shooting.

Myrtle Beach police officers ended up taking Deery into custody the same day.

Documents show Deery is also tied to a robbery and kidnapping case in Myrtle Beach that happened on August 31 along Stalvey Avenue.

An incident report states that Deery and another man held a woman at gunpoint while she was taking out her trash.

Deery and the other man are accused of forcing her back into her house and taking money from her.

Deery faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges in the Myrtle Beach case.

The second suspect in the case has not been arrested.

Deery is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

