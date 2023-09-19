Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach robbery suspect tied to drive-by shooting in Conway, documents show

Eric Deery Jr.
Eric Deery Jr.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint while she was taking out her trash in Myrtle Beach is also a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Conway.

Eric Deery Jr., 21, faces a slew of charges in the Conway case including three counts of attempted murder.

An incident report and warrants obtained by WMBF News show that around 6 p.m. Friday, Conway police officers were called to Pittman Street for reports of shots fired.

An investigation found that Deery fired multiple shots at three people from a moving car.

Warrants state he was later found running from the car that was involved in the shooting.

Myrtle Beach police officers ended up taking Deery into custody the same day.

Documents show Deery is also tied to a robbery and kidnapping case in Myrtle Beach that happened on August 31 along Stalvey Avenue.

RELATED COVERAGE | Documents: Woman held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

An incident report states that Deery and another man held a woman at gunpoint while she was taking out her trash.

Deery and the other man are accused of forcing her back into her house and taking money from her.

Deery faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges in the Myrtle Beach case.

The second suspect in the case has not been arrested.

Deery is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
Eric Deery Jr.
Documents: Woman held at gunpoint while taking out trash in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested

Latest News

Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.
Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video
Interim Police Chief Byron Snellgrove will take over the role permanently.
Hartsville appoints new police chief
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Florence County deputies seize raw weed, around 4 pounds of THC gummies