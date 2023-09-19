Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disgraced former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients.

Court documents show Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

The count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud and two of the wire fraud charges all carry maximum sentences of 30 years. The two other wire fraud charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges and 13 money laundering charges all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Court documents show Murdaugh has agreed to pay restitution set by the court during sentencing, a special assessment fee of $100 per count and any imposed fines.

Murdaugh also agrees to surrender any assets and property obtained from charges in the indictment with a minimum of $9 million, documents state.

Prosecutors would make the recommendation that any prison time sentenced be served concurrently with any state sentencing on similar charges.

The documents state that Murdaugh would agree to cooperate with the investigation by agreeing to provide “full, complete and truthful information about all criminal activities about which” he knew.

Murdaugh could also be subject to polygraph examinations.

In being cooperative, prosecutors agreed to not use self-incriminating information revealed in considering Murdaugh’s sentence.

Murdaugh is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Murdaugh is also facing more than 100 state financial charges. Last week, Judge Clifton Newman set a date for the state trial for Nov. 27.

