Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Hello, humans’: New Las Vegas attraction adding ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests

The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with...
The Sphere entertainment venue in Las Vegas is introducing ‘life-like’ robots to interact with guests.(Sphere Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Sphere in Las Vegas is introducing “life-like” robots that will interact with guests at the venue.

According to the Sphere Entertainment Company, the robots are named Aura and they are described as the “world’s most advanced humanoid robots.”

The Aura robots will serve as the Sphere’s “spokesbots” and will permanently reside in the venue’s grand atrium.

“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery,” the Aura robot is quoted as saying. “Your emotions, your humor, and your relationship with technology require further study. So, you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you.”

According to Sphere Entertainment, five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter, “putting their life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display.”

Developers say Aura can answer complex questions about the ground-breaking engineering and technology seen while visiting the Sphere.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO of MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment.

The reported $1.8 billion performance venue is scheduled to debut on Sept. 29, when U2 takes the stage for the first concert to be held inside the Sphere.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

Police: Florence man, 2 minors arrested in drive-by shooting over music video
Coroner’s office IDs man killed in fiery Conway area crash
Myrtle Beach police cracking down on speeding in school zones
Solicitor asks SLED to join investigation into deadly Longs area shooting
Myrtle Beach removes over 30 beaver dams in past year to avoid flooding