Hartsville Middle School student charged after making threats against the school

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville Middle School student is facing charges after making threats against the school on Tuesday, according to the school district.

Audrey Childers, the Darlington County School District spokesperson, said the student made threats against the school during class and the teacher notified the school administration who notified the School Resource Officer.

This is the second school threat made by a middle school student this week in the Darlington County School District after a Darlington Middle School student made threats to the SRO on Monday.

“The district and the Hartsville Police Department take all threats seriously and will respond accordingly,” the district’s statement read.

The Hartsville student is expected to be charged and is no longer at the school.

