Hartsville appoints new police chief

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The City of Hartsville selected the person who will lead the city’s police department.

Interim Police Chief Byron Snellgrove will take over the role permanently.

Snellgrove has worked in law enforcement for over 37 years. He began his career with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in 1986.

“We are pleased to welcome Chief Snellgrove to Hartsville to set a long-term direction for our Police Department,” City Manager Daniel Moore said. “His time as Interim Police Chief gave him great insight into the community and the Department. In just a short time, he has made a strong, positive impact within the Department, and we look forward to seeing his leadership for the future.”

Before taking the interim police chief role, Snellgrove served as an advisor for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Council.

In 2021, Snellgrove was presented with the Order of the Palmetto, the highest honor that the State gives a civilian.

