Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence Co. woman arrested after two children in her care test positive for drugs

Fennell
Fennell(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County woman is facing unlawful conduct charges after two children in her care tested positive for two different drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

34-year-old Danielle Michelle Fennell, of Coward, was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators, around April 12, 2023, Fennell and two children she was caring for tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

It is unclear about Fennell’s relationship to the children.

Fennell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh speaks to Judge Clifton Newman Thursday morning in a Beaufort County courtroom...
Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges
Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.
Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video
Eric Deery Jr.
Myrtle Beach robbery suspect tied to drive-by shooting in Conway, documents show
A man is facing charges in a drive-by shooting that police say happened because of “things said...
Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video