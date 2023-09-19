Florence Co. woman arrested after two children in her care test positive for drugs

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County woman is facing unlawful conduct charges after two children in her care tested positive for two different drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

34-year-old Danielle Michelle Fennell, of Coward, was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators, around April 12, 2023, Fennell and two children she was caring for tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.

It is unclear about Fennell’s relationship to the children.

Fennell is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond.

