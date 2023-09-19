FIRST ALERT: Comfortable weather continues, low pressure brings weekend rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The pleasant weather continues through the middle of the week with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

TODAY

We’re starting today with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s!

Sunshine will warm us up today, but still keep us comfortable with highs climbing into the lower 80s. Sunshine and lower humidity will make for a great day for any outdoor plans.

MID WEEK WEATHER

There’s no complaints to the forecast as we head through the middle of the week. Cooler and dry air continues through Thursday with morning temperatures in the 60s and afternoons reaching the low-mid 80s. Sunny skies will continue on Wednesday with a few more clouds increasing through the day on Thursday.

LATE WEEK LOW PRESSURE

Our forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend still has plenty of uncertainty at this point. A area of low pressure is forecast to develop off the coast of the Carolinas, Georgia by Friday.

The movement and strength of the low pressure still remains the key to the puzzle in our weekend forecast. Both models this morning continue to show a low pressure that develops offshore. The difference? The GFS has a stronger and faster low, bringing rain a little bit earlier into the weekend. It also has some stronger wind gusts associated with it. Meanwhile, the Euro is a little bit slower, keeping most of the rain out of the area until Saturday. Regardless, the risk of breezy winds and increasing rain chances have been added to the forecast for the weekend. Based off the latest data, the best risk of rain would likely arrive on Saturday.

With water temperatures off the coast being above 80°, there’s a slight chance the low pressure area could begin to take on some tropical characteristics. Right now, the National Hurricane Center has the risk of any tropical development at just 30%. Thankfully, there is no data that suggests this would become a powerful or disruptive tropical system.

The forecast for the weekend will likely feature some more changes until a more clear-cut answer on this system develops. Look for us to get better details as we head into Wednesday/Thursday and higher resolution data becomes more available.

