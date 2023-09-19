Submit a Tip
Family of woman found dead in Belk restroom files lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges Belk failed to inspect the restrooms and failed to properly hire contractors to inspect and clean them. (WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The family of a woman found dead in the restroom of a Belk store in South Carolina has filed a lawsuit against the department store.

WIS reported 63-year-old Bessie Durham was found dead inside a public restroom at a Belk store location in Columbia on Sept. 22, 2022.

Surveillance footage showed Durham entering the facilities on the morning of Sept. 15, 2022, but she was not seen exiting.

Officials say Durham, who worked as a custodian, was found four days later by a co-worker.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results and revealed Durham died of natural causes.

On Tuesday, Durham’s family announced they filed a lawsuit against Belk, Inc.

In a news release announcing the lawsuit, the family said: “We could smell her body inside the casket at the funeral.”

The lawsuit alleges Belk failed to inspect the restrooms and failed to properly hire contractors to inspect and clean them and then failed to supervise the contractors to ensure the cleaning and inspections were done properly.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation that should never have happened,” said Chris Hart, the lead attorney on the case. “Our client’s loved one was a loyal and dedicated worker, and Belk’s gross negligence has etched the most indelible horror on the family.”

In the lawsuit, the family seeks damages.

“We hope that this lawsuit serves as a wake-up call to Belk and other corporations, that they have a moral and legal obligation to treat workers and their families with dignity and respect,” Hart said.

“We were not able to properly bury our loved one because Belk was too busy making money. We want to see changes made so that no other family has to suffer like we have,” said the family in the release.

No trial date has been set.

