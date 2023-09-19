Critical injuries reported in Little River pedestrian-involved crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash that left a pedestrian with critical injuries.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 7:18 a.m. to a business at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 57.

Details of what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid the area to let first responders work safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.