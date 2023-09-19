Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner’s office IDs man killed in fiery Conway area crash

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 to a wreck in the area...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 to a wreck in the area of Adrian Highway and Hucks Road.(Source: HCFR)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who died in a fiery crash last week.

Adrian Highway, 36, of Loris, died on scene from traumatic and thermal injuries, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 to a wreck in the area of Adrian Highway and Hucks Road. That is near the Highway 701 and Highway 22 interchange.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford F-150 went off the right side of Adrian Highway and hit a tree.

HCFR said the car caught fire, and its crews had to rescue the driver, who was trapped inside the car. Butler said the driver was the only person in the truck and died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

Coroner’s office IDs inmate found unresponsive in J. Reuben Long Detention Center cell
In a multi-agency search, the field was found Monday afternoon, a day after the stealth fighter...
Williamsburg County road closed for ‘unknown period’ for jet debris recovery
K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.
LIVE: Procession for beloved Duncan K-9 Kaos
Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.
Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video