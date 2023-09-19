Coroner’s office IDs man killed in fiery Conway area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man who died in a fiery crash last week.

Adrian Highway, 36, of Loris, died on scene from traumatic and thermal injuries, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 to a wreck in the area of Adrian Highway and Hucks Road. That is near the Highway 701 and Highway 22 interchange.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a Ford F-150 went off the right side of Adrian Highway and hit a tree.

HCFR said the car caught fire, and its crews had to rescue the driver, who was trapped inside the car. Butler said the driver was the only person in the truck and died at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

