Coroner’s office IDs inmate found unresponsive in J. Reuben Long Detention Center cell

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of an inmate who was found unresponsive in their jail cell and later died.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 61-year-old Leonora Russo of Myrtle Beach experienced a medical emergency at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A spokesperson for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said an officer found Russo unresponsive in her cell around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The officer and medical personnel began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Russo was taken to Conway Medical Center where she died.

The coroner’s office said autopsy results for Russo are expected to take several months.

HCSO said no foul play is suspected.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an inquiry into the incident, as per detention center protocol.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.