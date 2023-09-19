Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner’s office IDs inmate found unresponsive in J. Reuben Long Detention Center cell

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of an inmate who was found unresponsive in their jail cell and later died.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 61-year-old Leonora Russo of Myrtle Beach experienced a medical emergency at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

A spokesperson for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said an officer found Russo unresponsive in her cell around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The officer and medical personnel began life-saving measures until EMS arrived.

Russo was taken to Conway Medical Center where she died.

The coroner’s office said autopsy results for Russo are expected to take several months.

HCSO said no foul play is suspected.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an inquiry into the incident, as per detention center protocol.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE picture of an F-35 aircraft.
Parts of F-35 military jet found in Williamsburg Co.; Joint Base Charleston releases statement
Jeffery Douglas Haas, 43, and Emilie Caroline Haas, 39, of McClellanville, are charged with two...
Warrants: Horry County victims pay thousands for pools that were never installed
Zephaniah Horn, 19, was detained for public disorderly conduct, minor in possession of alcohol...
Horry County detention center employee on administrative leave after being cited
The 15th Circuit solicitor has filed a petition for a temporary injunction to close the Yellow...
Police called to Myrtle Beach’s infamous ‘Yellow House’ nearly 30 times in less than a month
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 to a wreck in the area...
Coroner’s office IDs man killed in fiery Conway area crash
In a multi-agency search, the field was found Monday afternoon, a day after the stealth fighter...
Williamsburg County road closed for ‘unknown period’ for jet debris recovery
K-9 Kaos with the Duncan Police Department passed away on Wednesday.
LIVE: Procession for beloved Duncan K-9 Kaos
Jeshon Nycere Hines, 18, is charged with six counts of attempted murder.
Police: Florence man arrested in drive-by shooting over music video